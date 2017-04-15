The Belgian ladies, the reigning European champions, dominated the race and didn't let the Gold slip away. They took the lead half-way through the race and also won the ultimate sprint. This left them with 45 points, right ahead of Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson of Britain (33 points) and Amy Cure and Alexandra Manly of Australia (26 points).

Jolien D'Hoore (27) has her place in the world's track cycling elite for some time. Earlier this week, she clinched a bronze in the scratch in Hong Kong and also at the Olympic Games. Youngster Lotte Kopecky (21) is the coming lady in track cycling.

Yesterday, Kenny De Ketele managed a silver medal in the men's points' race.