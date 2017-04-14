Manchester United outclassed and outplayed Anderlecht during the first half. However, Acheampong was able to create a couple of half chances.

The Anderlecht defence had their hands full. Ibrahimovic came close, but the Anderlecht keeper Ruben was on hand to deny the Swede. United’s opening goal eventually came on 38 minutes through Mkhitaryan.

The visitors’ just reward after a half that had seen them have 65% possession and 350 passed against Sporting Anderlecht’s 150.