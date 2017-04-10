Greg Van Avermaet, having completed the race in 5hours 41 minutes and 7 seconds. In an exciting climax to the race the BMC rider beat the Czech Zdenek Stybar in to second place. Dutchman Sebastian Langeveld finished third.
The top 10
1 Greg Van Avermaet BMC 5h 41 minutes 07 seconds
2 Zdenek Štybar QST +0"
3 Sebastian Langeveld CDT +0"
4 Jasper Stuyven TFS +0"
5 Gianni Moscon SKY +0"
6 Arnaud Démare FDJ +12"
7 André Greipel LTS +12"
8 Edward Theuns TFS +12"
9 Adrien Petit DEN +12"
10 John Degenkolb TFS +12"