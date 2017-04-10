Van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix Author: MB

Sun 09/04/2017 - 17:30 MB Our compatriot Greg van Avermaet has won the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic, a 257-km ride from Compiegne to Roubaix. Van Avermaet was first across the finishing line at the Roubaix Vélodrome on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Van Avermaet, having completed the race in 5hours 41 minutes and 7 seconds. In an exciting climax to the race the BMC rider beat the Czech Zdenek Stybar in to second place. Dutchman Sebastian Langeveld finished third.

The top 10

1 Greg Van Avermaet BMC 5h 41 minutes 07 seconds
2 Zdenek Štybar QST +0"
3 Sebastian Langeveld CDT +0"
4 Jasper Stuyven TFS +0"
5 Gianni Moscon SKY +0"
6 Arnaud Démare FDJ +12"
7 André Greipel LTS +12"
8 Edward Theuns TFS +12"
9 Adrien Petit DEN +12"
10 John Degenkolb TFS +12"