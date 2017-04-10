In what was a most forgettable first half, Charleroi defended and with the exception of a couple of chances from set pieces Club Brugge created little in the way of real danger.
The second half was just three minutes old when Wesley Moraes put the home side ahead. However, club was unable to consolidate and extend their lead.
This was to cost then dear when Van Rhijn handled the ball inside the box and Charleroi were awarded a penalty.
Bedia converted the spot kick and it was 1-all. Van Rhijn almost made things good again from a free-kick, but the Charleroi keeper Penneteau was on hand to deny the West Fleming.
The match finish all square. Club remain second with 31 points.
However, they could be joined by AA Gent, if they win their game away at Anderlecht on Sunday evening.
Union keep on smiling
Union Saint-Gilloise are proving to be the revelation of Play-off II. After last weekend’s 3-0 home win against KV Mechelen, the Second Division side from Brussels claimed their second First Division scalp.
This time it was Waasland- Beveren that were given a lesson in football.
Things had started well for Waasland Beveren with Martens putting them one-up on 19 minutes. Union’s Gano levelled the score 6 minutes later.
The visitors took the lead on 39 minutes with a goal from Morren. Aoulad made it 3-1 to Union half way through the second half with Rajsel making it 4-1 on 71 minutes.
Union now to Group A with 6 points from 2 games. Waasland-Beveren are bottom with no points.
Last minutes goal dashes Standard’s hopes
A Gerkens goal in the fourth minute of injury time saw Standard take just one point from their home game against Sint-Truiden.
Mechele opened the scoring for Sint-Truiden on 35 minutes. Befodil equalised to minutes later and the first half ended 1-1.
After Marin’s 70 goal and despite Andrade’s exclusion on 82 minutes Standard seemed to be heading towards victory.
However, Gerkens proved that a game of football lasts until the final whistle and the match ended 2-2. Standard have just 1 point and are 4th in Play II Group A. Sint-Truiden have 4 points and are 2nd.
Wins for AS Eupen and KRC Genk
KAS Eupen enjoyed a 2-0 win away at Excel Mouscron
Eupen’s goals came from Onyekuru in the first half and Sylla in the second.
The result sees Eupen 2nd in Group B with 4 points from 2 games.
A Naranjo goal on 84 minutes was enough for KRC Genk to take all three points from their game away at Roeselare. The result sees Genk top Group B with 6 points from 2 games. Roeselare is 4th with 1 point.
The match between Sporting Lokeren and KV Kortrijk ended goalless. Lokeren are 5th with 1 point, KV Kortrijk are 3rd with 4 points.