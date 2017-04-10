This was to cost then dear when Van Rhijn handled the ball inside the box and Charleroi were awarded a penalty.

Bedia converted the spot kick and it was 1-all. Van Rhijn almost made things good again from a free-kick, but the Charleroi keeper Penneteau was on hand to deny the West Fleming.

The match finish all square. Club remain second with 31 points.

However, they could be joined by AA Gent, if they win their game away at Anderlecht on Sunday evening.