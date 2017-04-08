Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman share the lead at the U.S. Masters. Masters rookie Pieters started his second round with a bogey, but never panicked and struck back with a flawless performance, including 3 birdies and an eagle to finish the day 4 below par (68 strokes).

However, anything is possible in the next days, with no fewer than 18 players within 6 shots of the lead.

"It's a special course and a special tournament. But this being said, it's just a game of golf. I just keep playing my game and gave myself a good chance before the tournament", Pieters told reporters.

Last year's winner Danny Willet didn't make the cut and has been eliminated. Willet made a snowman at the first hole and never recovered.