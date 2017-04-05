For the occasion, the race started in the town of Mol - in the Antwerp Kempen area - where Tom Boonen grew up as a child. His grandfather held the starting pistol; the first hours of the 200-km race included a special passage through the Kempen and the race passed along his former school.

Boonen is immensely popular in Belgium and beyond, due to his past career record (a former World Champion, 3-time winner of the Tour of Flanders and 4-time winner of Paris-Roubaix) but also because he is considered as a nice guy who always speaks his mind.