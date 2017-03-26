West Fleming Stoffel Vandoorne - the first Fleming ever in Formula 1, after some Francophone riders such as Thierry Boutsen and Jérôme d'Ambrosio in recent decades - steered his unstable McLaren Honda to the finish in Melbourne.

Vandoorne celebrated his 25th birthday in last place and while the result may not have been what he had hoped for (a couple of weeks ago), it was not too bad considering the circumstances.