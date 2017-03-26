Romelu Lukaku struck late to rescue a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw for depleted Belgium on Saturday against a Greek side who were down to 10 men for the final 25 minutes and finished with nine.

Lukaku's turn and shot in the 89th minute cancelled out the opener from Kostas Mitroglou (photo below), who scored just 18 seconds after halftime in the visitors' first real attack of the game, to keep Belgium top of Group H.