The breakaway group of 3 made up for an all-Belgian finale in Harelbeke (West Flanders). In a tactical sprint, where the 3 waited as long as possible to start, Van Avermaet just managed to resist a last-gasp effort by Philippe Gilbert.

Oliver Naesen, a good friend of Van Avermaet's, had made the first move but in the end had to watch from the background how the Olympic Champion beat the Belgian tricolour, giving both of them a small applause.