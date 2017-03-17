Anderlecht ousted APOEL Nicosia of Cyprus in the last 16 yesterday, winning the second tie 1-0 in Brussels after having won the first leg 0-1 in Cyprus. It was winger Frank Acheampong who scored the only goal after the break yesterday, confirming his nickname as 'Mister Europe'.

KRC Genk had a comfortable evening in Limburg after having won the first leg in AA Gent 2-5, in an all-Belgian tie. Yesterday, AA Gent managed a 1-all draw at Genk, but the Buffaloes needed at least 4 goals to advance.

Anderlecht play before their home crowd, before travelling to Manchester. KRC Genk first play in Spain. The other ties are Ajax-Schalke and Lyon-Besiktas. It's 20 years since Belgium last had two teams in the last 8.