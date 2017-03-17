Anderlecht bump into Manchester United Author: Michaël Torfs

In football, Anderlecht are to meet Manchester United in the Europa League's last 8. KRC Genk, the other Belgian team left in the quarters, will meet Spain's Celta de Vigo. The matches take place on 13 and 20 April.

Anderlecht ousted APOEL Nicosia of Cyprus in the last 16 yesterday, winning the second tie 1-0 in Brussels after having won the first leg 0-1 in Cyprus. It was winger Frank Acheampong who scored the only goal after the break yesterday, confirming his nickname as 'Mister Europe'. 

KRC Genk had a comfortable evening in Limburg after having won the first leg in AA Gent 2-5, in an all-Belgian tie. Yesterday, AA Gent managed a 1-all draw at Genk, but the Buffaloes needed at least 4 goals to advance.

Anderlecht play before their home crowd, before travelling to Manchester. KRC Genk first play in Spain. The other ties are Ajax-Schalke and Lyon-Besiktas. It's 20 years since Belgium last had two teams in the last 8.

Anderlecht last met Manchester United in the Champions League group phase in the 2000-2001 season, losing 5-1 at Old Trafford but beating United 2-1 in Anderlecht.