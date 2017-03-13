The Belgian First Division season is made up of two phases. 16 teams play each other home and away in what is known as the regular First Division competition that runs from the end of July to mid-March.

After that teams 1 to 2 play in Play-off I, while the teams that finished 7th to 15th and the 2nd to 4th teams from the Second Division.

The Play-offs run from late March to late May. At the start of Play-off I the points are halved. This means that for example, Sporting Anderlecht that leads the First Division with 61 points after 30 games will start Play-off I with 31 points. Play-off II is made up of two groups of six teams that will play each other home and away.

The winners of each group play each other in the Play-off II final for the chance to take on the team that finished fourth in Play-off I for a place in the qualifying stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The Belgian Champion (the team that wins Play-off I) qualifies for the Champions League, the second-place team takes part in the preliminary round of the Champions League, usually ending up in the Europa League. The third place team qualifies for the final qualifying round of the Europa League.

Just one team is relegated. Not unsurprisingly this is the team that finishes last after 30 games.

