Roeselare’s Schiervelde Stadium was sold old for the occasion. Around 1,000 Antwerp fans had travelled to West Flanders to support their team. A further 12,000 watched the game on giant screens that had been set up in Antwerp’s Bosuil Stadium.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion last season many fans were biting their nails despite Antwerp having a two-goal advantage from the first leg.

Both Roeselare and Antwerp started off a furious pace. An early long-range shot from Antwerp’s Dierckx went over the bar, while at the other end Brouwers headed straight into the Antwerp keeper Debaty’s hands.

Things started to heat up midway through the first half. Roeselare fought for every inch and created the best chances. Brouwers headed wide and Kehli missed out on opening the scoring for Roeselare.