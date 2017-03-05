KV Mechelen are craving for their first ever top-6 ticket since the system of play-offs for the league title was introduced 8 years ago. (the best 6 teams of the regular competition battle it out for the league title and the European places in a round-robin system with 10 days of play, red).

A sell-out crowd of 16,701 in Mechelen saw Tim Matthys make it 3-2 just 5 minutes from time, handing Malinwa the 3 points. It was Anderlecht's first defeat in 14 games in the domestic competition. KV Mechelen need a draw at AA Gent next week in order to grab the coveted top-6 ticket. Newly-arrived Malinwa coach Emilio Ferrera may get a statue if he steers his team all the way till the end.