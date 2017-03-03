Nafi Thiam hadn't specifically prepared for the Indoors. She doubted a long time whether she would compete in Belgrade, but felt so good the past few weeks that she decided to come after all.

It turned out to be the right choice. Thiam started with a personal best (PB) at the hurdles (8.23 seconds, 0.14 below her previous mark), winning her heat (photo below).

The high jump, the second event, is one of her favourites. Thiam won it by clearing 1.96 metres, the best performance ever by a female athlete at European pentathlon championships.

Next came the shot put. Thiam started with a disappointing 14.11 metres, but recollected herself and made it 15.29 at her second attempt. It turned out to be the best of her 3 attempts, and allowed Thiam to keep the lead. She remains on course for a new world record.