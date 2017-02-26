Jasper Stuyven, Luke Rowe, Tiesj Benoot, Matteo Trentin and Peter Sagan started the last lap of the race with 30 seconds start on their pursuers. Sagan, who finished second in Saturday's opening classic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, saw off all competition in the final sprint. Stuyven, who won the event last year, had to content himself with second place.

Fleming Tiesj Benoot and Italy's Matteo Trentin were fourth and fifth in this race over a distance of 200.3 km.

Tom Boonen, who is to retire from cycling soon, didn't start due to stomach problems. Boonen won the race a record three times in the past. Paris-Roubaix on 9 April will be the last professional race for the 36-year-old.