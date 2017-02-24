Anderlecht had won the first leg of their tie against Zenit Saint-Petersburg 2-0. However, the second leg was forced to a nail-biting climax with Zenith leading 3-0 at one stage after goals from Giuliano on 25 and 79 minutes and Dzyuba on 73 minutes.
Thellin’s late goal sees Sporting Anderlecht go through on away goals.
A draw a Wembley sees AA Gent through
After what was considered by many to be a surprise win in the first leg of their tie AA surprised again by holding the English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw at the home of football, Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.
Eriksen opened the scoring for Spurs on 11 minutes, only for Kane to put the ball past his own keeper to make it 1-1.
Spurs would now needs to score twice if they were to qualify. This gave AA Gent wings and the East Flemings began to believe in themselves.
Dele Alli’s foul on Brecht Dejaegere saw the Tottenham midfielder be given his marching orders on 40 minutes. Despite being a man up, AA Gent continued to be stretched against a side currently flying high in the English Premier League.
Wanyama put Spurs 2-1 up on 62 minutes. However, Tottenham still needed a goal if they were to qualify. Perbet’s goal on 83 minutes made it 2-2 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate, a score that was to remain unchanged until the final whistle.
Racing Genk through after 1-0 win
Racing Genk complete the Belgian trio that goes into the hat for the final 16. The Limburgers won the second leg of their tie against the Romanian side Astra Giurgiu 1-0.
After a 2-2 draw in the first (away) leg, Thursday evening’s result was enough to see the Limburgers progress to the next round. Racing Genk’s goal come from Pozuelo on 68 minutes.