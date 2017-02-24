Spurs would now needs to score twice if they were to qualify. This gave AA Gent wings and the East Flemings began to believe in themselves.

Dele Alli’s foul on Brecht Dejaegere saw the Tottenham midfielder be given his marching orders on 40 minutes. Despite being a man up, AA Gent continued to be stretched against a side currently flying high in the English Premier League.

Wanyama put Spurs 2-1 up on 62 minutes. However, Tottenham still needed a goal if they were to qualify. Perbet’s goal on 83 minutes made it 2-2 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate, a score that was to remain unchanged until the final whistle.