The Belgian national men’s hockey team had a great 2016. They played the final of the Olympic men’s hockey competition having knocked out the Dutch in the semi-finals. Our team took silver after losing the final the Argentina.

The Belgian’s performance at the Rio Olympics didn’t go unnoticed at the FIH. His fellow internationals and an online poll of hockey fans voted John-John Dohmen, who plays his club hockey for Waterloo Ducks, was the World’s best male player.