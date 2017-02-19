Goffin started strongly in the first set, being 4-1 up after half an hour. Tsonga pulled back, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Goffin taking the set 6-4.

A finally balanced second set was 4-4 at one stage. With a love game Tsonga pulled a head to 5-4, taking the set 6-4 with his 5th set ball in the 10th game.

David Goffin was out of sorts in the third set and Tsonga was soon 5-0 up. The set eventually ended 5-1 in Tsonga’s favour.

Game set and match to the Frenchman who is now 371,620 euro the rich and adds 500 points to his ATP rankings tally. As runner up David Goffin takes 182,185 euro prize and 300 ATP ranking points.