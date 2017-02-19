Meanwhile AA Gent remain 8th and face a fight to the finish with KRC Genk, Sporting Charleroi and the on-form KV Mechelen for a Play-off I place.

Standard got off to a furious start. Belfodil had two good scoring opportunities during the first half hour, but he aimed his shots straight at the AA Gent keeper Kalinic.

The Buffaloes survived Standard’s sustained attack and tried to produce some of the kind of football seen in their Europa League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. However, this only suceeded in part and failed to produce anything in the way of chances in front of goal.

With the half drawing to a close Standard turned up the heat. Their efforts were rewarded when Orlando Sa shot home from a Dossevi shot. AA Gent had a great chance to equalize straight away through Gigot. However, Gillet was on hand to deny the visitors.