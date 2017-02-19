Meanwhile AA Gent remain 8th and face a fight to the finish with KRC Genk, Sporting Charleroi and the on-form KV Mechelen for a Play-off I place.
Standard got off to a furious start. Belfodil had two good scoring opportunities during the first half hour, but he aimed his shots straight at the AA Gent keeper Kalinic.
The Buffaloes survived Standard’s sustained attack and tried to produce some of the kind of football seen in their Europa League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. However, this only suceeded in part and failed to produce anything in the way of chances in front of goal.
With the half drawing to a close Standard turned up the heat. Their efforts were rewarded when Orlando Sa shot home from a Dossevi shot. AA Gent had a great chance to equalize straight away through Gigot. However, Gillet was on hand to deny the visitors.
It was a very different story in the second half. Standard lacked the passion and fire they had displayed during the first half. AA Gent made the most of situation with Mitrovic bringing them level just 5 minutes in.
It wasn’t until half way through the half that Standard started to try and come back into the game Belfodil and Sa tried to trouble the Buffaloes’ defence, but were too selfish and nervous to really do so.
A poor closing stage had little in the way of attractive football, not even after AA Gent brought in Perbet and Standard brought in Raman. The match ended in a one-all draw.
With 3 games left AA Gent are 8th with points. Standard de Liège are 9th with 37 points.