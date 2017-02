Goffin’s victory sees him enter the top 10 in the ATP-rankings.

Goffin started the first set somewhat sluggishly, but soon put things right taking the set 6-1. It was more of the same in a second set that Goffin also won comfortably 6-3.

David Goffin’s victory earns him aa place in Sunday afternoon’s final against another French player, Jo-Wilfred Tsonga.