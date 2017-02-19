Osaguona put the final nail in Sporting Lokeren’s coffin quarter of an hour from time to make for a final score of 3-0 in KV Machelen’s favour.
With 3 games to go KV Mechelen are 5th with 44 points. Sporting Lokeren are 11th with 29 points.
KAS Eupen as good as safe
KAS Eupen’s 1-0 home win against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening means that the team from German-speaking town in the East of Liège Province are now almost 100% certain of remaining in the First Division for another season.
Wague (photo) scored Eupen’s goal from a set piece 10 minutes from time. The win sees KAS go 9 points clear of bottom club Excel Mouscron.
Only three straight defeats and an incredible improvement of form on the part of Excel Mouscron would see Eupen go down. KAS Eupen are 12th with 27 points. KV Kortrijk are 10th with 30 points.
An important win for Waasland-Beveren
Waasland-Beveren too are more or less certain not to go down after an important 2-1 win away against Excel Mouscron. Mouscron had lead the match 1-0 after a Kabasele goal on 26 minutes. Waasland-Beveren drew level on the stroke of half time through a Camacho penalty.
Ironically, it was the former Mouscron player Langil that scored Waasland-Beveren’s winner 10 minutes from time. The result leaves Waasland-Beveren 13th with 27 points. Excel Mouscron remain bottom with 18 points.
Second half goals seal it for Zulte Waregem
Despite Sint-Truiden having taken a first half lead through De Petter, Zulte Waregem enjoyed a 4-1 away win on Saturday evening.
Zulte Waregem’s goals came from Lerager on 54 minutes, Gueye on 71 minutes and Leye (77 and 81 minutes).
The result sees Zulte Waregem remain 3rd with 50 points from 27 games. Sint-Truiden are not quite out of relegation danger yet. With 3 games to go the Canaries are 8 points clear of the drop spot in 14th place.