KAS Eupen’s 1-0 home win against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening means that the team from German-speaking town in the East of Liège Province are now almost 100% certain of remaining in the First Division for another season.

Wague (photo) scored Eupen’s goal from a set piece 10 minutes from time. The win sees KAS go 9 points clear of bottom club Excel Mouscron.

Only three straight defeats and an incredible improvement of form on the part of Excel Mouscron would see Eupen go down. KAS Eupen are 12th with 27 points. KV Kortrijk are 10th with 30 points.