“With what is known, given the current situation and following the environmental effect report and environmental and building permit applications, the Anderlecht’s Board has evaluated the project”.

"Anderlecht has serious reservations and has decided that it is in the interests of the club to participate in the project. Ghelamco (the developer) has been informed".

Sporting Anderlecht pulling out is just one of a series of blows for the project. However, the decision doesn’t come as a surprise, as negotiations between the club and Ghelamco have been on the rocks for some time.

Sporting Anderlecht says that the project offers too little comfort to its supporters and that it contains too many offices.