An early goal by Ganvoula was correctly disallowed for off-side. However, the second time he found the back of the net, the goal stood and it was 1-0 to Westerlo after 15 minutes of play.

An out-of-sorts Club Brugge was lucky not to have gone two-down with both De Ceulaer coming close and Denswil almost scoring an own-goal.

Club’s first chance of an equaliser when Heylen (who like Ganvoula is on-loan to Westerlo from Anderlecht) blundered, allowing Vossen through. However, the Westerlo keeper Van Langendonck was on hand and the score remained 1-0 to Westerlo.

At the other end Butelle saved a shot from Ganvoula while Engels saved the Champion’s blushes after the Simons almost put the ball into his own team’s goal.

The closing minutes of the first half saw Club Brugge go on the offensive. A deflected Izquierdo shot hit the post and Heylen cleared at Rotariu effort from the line. Vossen inexplicably shot the ball straight at the goalkeeper.