AA Gent started as the underdogs against the Spurs, also because they are having a bad spell in the domestic competition. However, the Buffaloes surprised the Spurs, as they found back their Champions League form of the past season.

The match was rather balanced, until Tottenham pushed the gas pedal just after the break. England striker Harry Kane hit the post for Spurs. AA Gent survived, and struck back with a swift attack that was finished by French striker Jérémy Perbet on the hour (1-0).

The goal gave the home team a boost and AA Gent could have made it 2-0, but Danijel Milicevic's attempt stranded on the post. Spurs upped the pressure in the dying minutes of the game, but AA Gent stood strong and will travel to Wembley with a 1-0 bonus in the bag next week. Kane sustained a knee injury and may miss that match.

The Ghent win was the perfect birthday present for coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who turned 53.