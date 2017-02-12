Anderlecht had to work hard for their money. The 4th and decisive goal only came in extra time. With just 3-2 on the scoreboard, it was a tight match and anything was still possible.

Sofiane Hanni was the man who made the difference for Anderlecht with a goal and an assist. Mbaye Leye also scored two for Zulte Waregem, including the opener after just 2 minutes. The veteran Senegalese striker celebrated his 100th goal in the Belgian league, but could not taste the victory today.

Anderlecht have 52 points now. Club Brugge can extend the gap to 3 points again, if they win at Sporting Lokeren, a team that recently held AA Gent and Anderlecht to a goalless draw in the league.