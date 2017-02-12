Despite missing their star player Simona Halep, hosts Romania started as the big favourites on the hard court in Bucharest. But Kirsten Flipkens first beat Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-4 and Yanina Wickmayer downed Sorana Cristea 7-6, 5-7, 7-5 to hand Belgium a 2-0 lead on the opening day.

This meant that Belgium just needed one more victory to seal the win. Youngster Elise Mertens played Irina-Camelia Begu in Sunday's first match and stunned her opponent who is ranked some 50 places higher than the Belgian at number 29. Mertens lost the first set 3-6 but came back to win the next two 7-5, 7-5 to seal the win. "I played an incredible match", the rising star beamed.

Belgium now has the chance to make a promotion to World Group I with the world's best countries, in a play-off match at the end of April, possibly against the Netherlands. The last two games in Bucharest were cancelled.