AA Gent badly needed the 3 points to stay in the top-6. The 2015 champions have built a bad reputation in away matches this season, and thus need all the points at home to keep going.

However, Eupen did what most teams at the Ghelamco Arena do: some strong defending and a lot of pressure on the ball to prevent AA Gent from building attacks in ball possession. AA Gent found no answer, played a poor match and, on top of that, made some bad mistakes in defence, when Eupen set up swift counter-attacks.

AA Gent first escaped thanks to a strong goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, and kept their hopes for a win alive at 0-0. The Buffaloes finally upped the pressure in the final quarter, but Hendrik Van Crombrugge had some top-notch saves for Eupen. Ghent remained hopeful when 7 minutes of added time were shown on the board, but ironically it was Eupen who scored in the 97th minute, ironically also after a blunder by Ghent goalkeeper Kalinic.