The director of the successful Flemish films ‘De helaasheid der dingen’ and ‘The broken circle breakdown’ signed up to direct ‘Beautiful Boy’. The film company has now set a date for filming to start”.

Beautiful boy is based on David and Nic Sheff’s book Beautiful boy: “A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction". The film will tell the story of a man’s addiction through the eyes of his father.

The film is being financed by Amazon Studios. Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film. The starring roles in Beautiful Boy will be played by Steve Carell and his wife Nancy and Timothee Chalamet.

