The final will be KV Oostende’s first ever and victory in the semi-final comes as a pick-me-up after some poorer league performances recently.
Oostende’s goal came on 9 minutes from Musona. KVO can be grateful to their keeper William Dutoit who saved a penalty to keep a clean sheet on the night and send KV Oostende to the final.
Zulte Waregem made the long journey to Eupen with a 1 goal advantage from the first leg. Both Zulte Waregem’s goals fell in late in the second half. Hamalainen opened the scoring on 78 minutes and Marrone put the final nail into Eupen’s coffin on 90 minutes.
The results will see thousands of West Flemings (and other) making a trip to the capital for the final in the King Boudewijn Stadium on 18 March.