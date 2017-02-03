It’s an all-West Flemish Cup final Author: MB

Thu 02/02/2017 - 10:40 MB The final of this year’s Belgian Cup on 18 March will be an all-West Flemish affair after Zulte-Waregem won the second leg of their semi-final tie against KAS Eupen by two goals to nil. This made for a 3-0 aggregate score. On Tuesday KV Oostende won the second leg of their semi-final game 1-1, making for an aggregate score of 2-1.

The final will be KV Oostende’s first ever and victory in the semi-final comes as a pick-me-up after some poorer league performances recently.

Oostende’s goal came on 9 minutes from Musona. KVO can be grateful to their keeper William Dutoit who saved a penalty to keep a clean sheet on the night and send KV Oostende to the final.

Zulte Waregem made the long journey to Eupen with a 1 goal advantage from the first leg. Both Zulte Waregem’s goals fell in late in the second half. Hamalainen opened the scoring on 78 minutes and Marrone put the final nail into Eupen’s coffin on 90 minutes.

The results will see thousands of West Flemings (and other) making a trip to the capital for the final in the King Boudewijn Stadium on 18 March.
 