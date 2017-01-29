Vossen had a great chance to put Club Brugge one-up after a blunder in the AA Gent defence. However, he lost his nerve in front of the Buffaloes’ keeper Kalinic. At the other end an Aarse volley went just over on the half hour.

This was a taste of things to come. AA Gent turned up the heat. Club Brugge’s Engels almost scored an own goal, but keeper Butelle was on hand to save his blushes.

There were chances for Club Brugge from Vossen and Refaelov, while at the other end Coulibaly wasted the best chance of the half for AA Gent.