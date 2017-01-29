Vossen had a great chance to put Club Brugge one-up after a blunder in the AA Gent defence. However, he lost his nerve in front of the Buffaloes’ keeper Kalinic. At the other end an Aarse volley went just over on the half hour.
This was a taste of things to come. AA Gent turned up the heat. Club Brugge’s Engels almost scored an own goal, but keeper Butelle was on hand to save his blushes.
There were chances for Club Brugge from Vossen and Refaelov, while at the other end Coulibaly wasted the best chance of the half for AA Gent.
New-boy Kubo gets the Gent fans cheering
AA Gent started the second half at a furious pace. Simon hit the post, but then Kubo put the home side one up from a beautifully placed free-kick.
Club Brugge were unable to turn the tide. Gent was in control and it wasn’t until 20 minutes from time that their keeper Kalinic had to make a save (from a Vossen shot).
This marked the start of a Club Brugge onslaught with chances for Diaby, Cools and Engels. However, the AA Gent keeper was on hand to deny the visitors.
The match remained exciting until Coulibaly’s (photo) injury time goal finally put the game beyond Club Brugge’s reach.