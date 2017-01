Author: MB

MB The Fleming Wout van Aert has successfully defended his men’s World Cyclocross Championship title. His man-on-man battle with his arch-rival Mathieu van der Poel ended prematurely when van der Poel’s bike suffered a puncture. This is Wout Van Aert’s second World Championship title in the men’s elite class. Speaking after his victory Wout Van Aert told VRT Sport that “I was lucky that Mathieu got a flat tyre”.