The KVO Coach Yves Vanderhaeghe made significant changes to the team that had lost 5-0 against Sporting Charleroi midweek. However, it was Sint-Truiden that dominated with chances for Gerkens and Kotysch and a Janssen shot that hit the bar.

Although KVO had the lion’s share of possession, Sint-Truiden continued to pose the most threat in front of goal. On the half hour Michele was at the right place at the right time to put the Canaries one-up.