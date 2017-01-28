"It is with sadness in our hearts that that KRC Genk reports the passing of Stephanie De Buysser, the wife of Thomas Buffel. After three years Stephanie lost her fight against a terminal illness. Her family was present when she died at Leuven University Hospital”.
"The whole of the KRC Genk family is behind our Captain in these difficult days for him and we offer our support to his family. We would like to ask the press not to contact Thomas. Any further information will be released by the Club”, KRC Genk’s website wrote.
Tributes from fans
Meanwhile, supporters at the Sporting Charleroi – Zulte Waregem offered their support to Thomas Buffel. The Charleroi fans made a huge banner offering their sympathy to the Genk player.
Elsewhere supporters of the Dutch side Feyenoord, where Thomas Buffel played as a youth player and in the first team from 1997 to 2004, sung the football anthem ‘You Never Walk Alone’ during their team’s game against Vitesse Arnhem as a show of support and sympathy.
Racing Genk has opened a book of remembrance for Stephanie De Buysser.