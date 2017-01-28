Former Rangers star loses wife to bowel cancer Author: MB

Sat 28/01/2017 - 11:14 MB The wife of the former Rangers midfielder Thomas Buffel has lost her three-year fight against bowel cancer. Stephanie De Buysser was just 39 when she passed away at the University Hospital in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) earlier this week. Thomas Buffel’s current club Racing Genk announced the sad news on its website.

"It is with sadness in our hearts that that KRC Genk reports the passing of Stephanie De Buysser, the wife of Thomas Buffel. After three years Stephanie lost her fight against a terminal illness. Her family was present when she died at Leuven University Hospital”.

"The whole of the KRC Genk family is behind our Captain in these difficult days for him and we offer our support to his family. We would like to ask the press not to contact Thomas. Any further information will be released by the Club”, KRC Genk’s website wrote.

Tributes from fans

Meanwhile, supporters at the Sporting Charleroi – Zulte Waregem offered their support to Thomas Buffel. The Charleroi fans made a huge banner offering their sympathy to the Genk player.

Elsewhere supporters of the Dutch side Feyenoord, where Thomas Buffel played as a youth player and in the first team from 1997 to 2004, sung the football anthem ‘You Never Walk Alone’ during their team’s game against Vitesse Arnhem as a show of support and sympathy.

Racing Genk has opened a book of remembrance for Stephanie De Buysser.