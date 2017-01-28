The second half started in the same vein as the first had. The Zulte Waregem Coach brought in Lepoint and Guery, a decision that proved to be a wise one. With a little help from the Charleroi keeper Penneteau Guery scored his first goal of the season to make it 1-1 on 68 minutes.

The match seemed to be heading towards a draw, although it must be said that Sporting Charleroi did deserve to take all three points. The winning goal came after Charleroi were awarded a free kick just outside the box. New-boy Remacle curled the ball around the wall and past the Zulte Waregem keeper Bossut.

The result sees Sporting Charleroi climb up to fourth place (although this could change depending on the weekend’s other results. Zulte Waregem are third.