Author: MB

MB There is no change in the top 4 of the Belgian First Division after this week’s mid-week games. Just 7 games ahead of the Play-off Club Brugge still lead after a 2-1 home win against Waasland-Beveren. 2nd-placed Sporting Anderlecht enjoyed a 4-2 win away at Westerlo. Meanwhile, Zulte Waregem’s 1-0 home win against Excel Mouscron on Tuesday see them remain 3rd. Although 4th-placed KV Oostende lost their game against Sporting Charleroi, they still remain 4th. On Thursday evening Standard de Liège saw their Play-off hopes take another blow after a 2-2 draw away at KAS Eupen.