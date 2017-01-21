Over and out for Darcis Author: MB

Fri 20/01/2017 - 13:28 MB Steve Darcis (ATP-71) has failed to win his Australian Open third round match against the Italian Andreas Seppi (ATP-89). Nevertheless, Darcis will look back on this year’s tournament as success.

The 32-year-old hadn’t won a single game in previous Australian Opens, while this year he won two.

It was only the second time that Darcis had made it into the third round of a Grand Slam tournament. In the Darcis took an evenly-matched first set 6-4. The second set too was evenly matched. However, this time it was Seppi that won 6-4. The final two sets went to tie-breaks. Both ended 7-6 in the Italian’s favour.

It was over and out for Steve Darcis. His elimination means that David Goffin is the only Belgian player still in the tournament.
 