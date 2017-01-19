Sander Coopman scored the only goal of the evening in a match that saw the Eupen keeper Niasse excel to deny Zulte Waregem of yet more goals.

In Tuesday evening’s game between KV Oostende and Racing Genk, Genk had the lion’s share of the chances. However, KVO open the scoring with a world class goal from Vandendriessche on 22 minutes.

Racing Genk had plenty of chances but were only able to score once through Malinovskiy on 56 minutes making for a final score of 1-1. There is still everything to play for in next week’s second leg.

