Darcis through to third round at Australian Open Author: MB

Wed 18/01/2017 - 14:30 MB Prior to this year tournament Steve Darcis (ATP-71) was yet to win a match at the Australian Open. However, this year the Belgian has made it two wins in a row to make it through to the third round of the tournament.

In the second round he beat the Argentine Diego Schwartzman (ATP-54) in four set after 2 hours and 33 minutes of play. Speaking after his victory the Belgian told VRT Sport that "My preparation is starting to pay off”.

Darcis was on a roll after his first round victory. He was soon three games up in the first set that he eventually took 6-3.

The second set saw more excellent tennis from Darcis. With Darcis 4-1 up his Argentine opponent smashed up his racket in a temper tantrum. Darcis eventually took the set 6-3.

The Argentine had momentum on his side during the third set that he took 6-2. However, it was not going to be for Schwartzman and Steve Darcis took the fourth set 6-4, winning the match. The Belgian will take on the Italian Andreas Seppi in the third round.