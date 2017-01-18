In the second round he beat the Argentine Diego Schwartzman (ATP-54) in four set after 2 hours and 33 minutes of play. Speaking after his victory the Belgian told VRT Sport that "My preparation is starting to pay off”.

Darcis was on a roll after his first round victory. He was soon three games up in the first set that he eventually took 6-3.

The second set saw more excellent tennis from Darcis. With Darcis 4-1 up his Argentine opponent smashed up his racket in a temper tantrum. Darcis eventually took the set 6-3.

The Argentine had momentum on his side during the third set that he took 6-2. However, it was not going to be for Schwartzman and Steve Darcis took the fourth set 6-4, winning the match. The Belgian will take on the Italian Andreas Seppi in the third round.