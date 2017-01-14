21-year-old Mertens, the world's number 127, kept her nerve when she was broken in her first service game by her more experienced opponent - Niculescu is ranked 40th.
Mertens eventually took it after just 1 hour, 14 minutes of play, becoming only the third qualifier to clinch the Hobart title after Mona Barthel in 2012 and Garbine Muguruza in 2014. The Belgian had passed up the chance to qualify for the Australian Open by staying in Hobart and was rewarded for her loyalty. She now hopes Australian Open organisers will hand her a wild card.
Mertens posted 7 successive wins Down Under: 3 in the preliminaries and 4 in the main draw. Her feat is actually the continuation of a strong end to the season last year, where she qualified for the US Open, taking a set from top-10 player Muguruza.
"This is a surprise for me too"
Elise Mertens couldn't have had a better start to 2017. The win will lift her from 127 in the WTA rankings straight into the top-100, possibly on 81st place. The main target before the year was... to try and get into the top-100. She is now exempt from the qualifications in major events.
The trophy also comes with a cheque of 43,000 dollars. "This is a complete surprise for me. I didn't expect this at the start of the tournament. I hope to return here next year. No, I will return here next year!" (...) "When I was a child, I watched Kim Clijsters on TV. I was a big fan of hers. Now I can tell her I also won this tournament."
Mertens is receiving advice from Clijsters at the tennis academy of the former Belgian tennis star. Kim Clijsters won the event herself in 2000, beating Chanda Rubin.
Monica Niculescu and @Elise_Mertens hit the court for @HobartTennis Final! pic.twitter.com/TdPRdfEghr— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
First set 👉 @Elise_Mertens!— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
Takes the opening set vs Niculescu 6-3! #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/Rddg98xFcl
Big backhand from Niculescu! 👍— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
On serve in the second! #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/ZcpBz8uHNN
34-shot rally! 👀@Elise_Mertens is in control #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/gPm089uOCV— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
Congratulations to #Mertens, who is the champion of #HobartTennis for 2017! 🏆 She defeats #Niculescu 6-3 6-1. pic.twitter.com/jnbA3EKoth— Hobart International (@HobartTennis) 14 januari 2017
Het weekend kan al niet meer stuk. Klasse @elise_mertens eerste WTA-finale levert eerste WTA-titel op #bravo #proficiat https://t.co/sjQ4WofEnd— Karl Vannieuwkerke (@Vannieuwkerke) 14 januari 2017
Elise Mertens, new kid on the block in tennisland. De Kim Clijsters Academy werpt z'n vruchten af. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/eEWnJWgq6m— stijn vlaeminck (@stijnvlaeminck) 14 januari 2017
@HobartTennis @Amortieetlob @elise_mertens 20y ago Same tournament same victory #proudtobeyourcaptain #FedCup #Belgiumteam #congrats 🎉🍾🎾💖🇧🇪💋 pic.twitter.com/pWCynUrHwZ— Dominique Monami (@DominiqueMonami) 14 januari 2017
Dikke proficiat .@elise_mertens ! Wat een knap parcours, vanuit de qualies nummers 22 en 38 naar huis spelen! https://t.co/QpYnJY5dzD— Tennis Vlaanderen (@TennisVlaandere) 14 januari 2017
Nog heel 'naturel' en bescheiden, houden zo @elise_mertens https://t.co/9aAILWw79J— dirk gerlo (@gerlod) 14 januari 2017
First WTA singles title and into the top 100! Words can't descripe how I'm feeling now. Thanks eveyone for the support! #wta #tennis #happy pic.twitter.com/8m6rc7De89— Mertens Elise (@elise_mertens) 14 januari 2017
Champions photo shoot time for @elise_mertens #HobartTennis #TassieStyle pic.twitter.com/s4rVNmhFWK— Hobart International (@HobartTennis) 14 januari 2017
.@elise_mertens is one very happy champion #HobartTennis #TassieStyle pic.twitter.com/1UIclJ4UQO— Hobart International (@HobartTennis) 14 januari 2017