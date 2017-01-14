21-year-old Mertens, the world's number 127, kept her nerve when she was broken in her first service game by her more experienced opponent - Niculescu is ranked 40th.

Mertens eventually took it after just 1 hour, 14 minutes of play, becoming only the third qualifier to clinch the Hobart title after Mona Barthel in 2012 and Garbine Muguruza in 2014. The Belgian had passed up the chance to qualify for the Australian Open by staying in Hobart and was rewarded for her loyalty. She now hopes Australian Open organisers will hand her a wild card.

Mertens posted 7 successive wins Down Under: 3 in the preliminaries and 4 in the main draw. Her feat is actually the continuation of a strong end to the season last year, where she qualified for the US Open, taking a set from top-10 player Muguruza.