Wout Van Aert rode the race in true thoroughbred. The question was not who would win, but rather who would come in second and third. As the race wore on Van Aert gradually built up his lead to 1 minute 15 seconds.
Those behind him didn’t know what had hit them and concentrated on trying to get second or third place. The World Champion took his second Belgian Championship title by a country mile.
Sanne Cant takes women’s title
Early on Sunday, the women’s race was won by the favourite Sanne Cant. Her 8th Belgian Champions title cost her blood, sweat and tears though. Laura Verdonschot was second after a thrilling finale. Ellen Van Loy came in third.