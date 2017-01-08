They're off! First race of the weekend: 1st year Men Debutants. Good luck guys! #bkoostende pic.twitter.com/GwCldWaomy— Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) 7 januari 2017
4 leaders at the corner section! #bkoostende pic.twitter.com/W2ItuOVB5b— Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) 7 januari 2017
Last lap. Attack T. Nys right behind the finish line #bkoostende pic.twitter.com/TyYCNMl7Qd— Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) 7 januari 2017
Thibau Nys is Belgian Champion Cyclo-cross Men Debutants (1st year) after a strong finish! Congrats! #bkoostende pic.twitter.com/FJRhhJ652k— Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) 7 januari 2017
What a Great race an belgian champion @thibau_nys4 gefeliciteerd💐 #bkoostende 🇧🇪@aadrinkjongeren #CX pic.twitter.com/KRSCFuhRTE— Eric Bergmans (@Ericksku) 7 januari 2017