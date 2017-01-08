Thibau Nys: Like father, like son Author: MB

Sat 07/01/2017 - 13:53 MB The son of the former cyclist, cyclo-cross rider and mountain biker Sven Nys has claimed victory in the first year newcomers race at the Belgian cyclo-cross championships in Ostend. 14-year-old Thibaut Nys took the race after breaking free of the leading group during the final lap.