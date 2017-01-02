Axel Witsel has been playing for Zenit Saint Petersburg for a couple of years now. Last summer, he narrowly missed a transfer to the Italian top club Juventus. It was expected that Witsel would move to Juventus during the winter transfer window, or maybe next summer, but then the Chinese emerged.

Shanghai SIPG was the first club to express its interest in Witsel. The club paid 60 million for Chelsea's Oscar last month, but still had some cash to spare. Tianjin Quanjian also had a big interest, and seems to have won the battle.

The Chinese are thought to pay 20 million for Witsel, although his contract at Zenit expires next summer. The well-informed Italian sportspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport estimates that Witsel is to earn between 18 and 20 million euros per annum in China.