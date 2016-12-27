Defending champions Club Brugge came 0-1 behind against bottom-of-the-table Mouscron. The visitors played well-organised and Bruges failed to find an opening - would they spoil the Christmas party in Bruges? Thousands of Christmas hats had been handed out to the crowd before the match to allow them to celebrate their Christmas party in the stands.

Mouscron hit the bar after the break before Dutchman Ricardo van Rhijn broke the deadlock for Bruges with a thundering free-kick on the hour. Jelle Vossen next scored the winning-goal on 68 minutes.

Anderlecht remain hot on the heels of Club Brugge, after beating Charleroi's Zebras 0-2 in Charleroi. Anderlecht fail to dominate their games, but mostly bag the 3 points anyway due to some individual efforts - Polish newcomer Teodorczyk is in splendid form and did it once again.

Former leaders Zulte Waregem were tied 0-0 by KV Mechelen, while Westerlo downed KV Kortrijk 4-1 to move away from last place. Newcomers Eupen continue to stun, winning 1-3 at top-6 club KV Oostende.

Club Brugge have 43 points now. Anderlecht have 41, Z.Waregem 40, KV Oostende 36, KV Mechelen 35 and Charleroi 34. Charleroi can be overtaken by AA Gent if these move past RC Genk tonight.