KRC Genk are doing pretty well in Europe, where they reached the next round of 16 of the Europa League, and in the Belgian Cup, where they will be playing the semi-finals early next year. However, things are going wrong in the domestic competition and this is why Peter Maes was made redundant in a surprise announcement yesterday. Surprising, because it was expected the management would have waited for the winter break to take a decision.

Stuivenberg worked for the Belgian club RWDM in 2000-2001. He also built experience with youth teams at Feyenoord, Al-Jazira and the Dutch national U17 and U23 teams. He clinched two European titles with the Dutch U17. Between 2014 and 2016 he acted as the right hand of flamboyant Manchester United Manager Louis van Gaal.