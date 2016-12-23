AA Gent were determined to wipe out the humiliating defeat at Sint-Truiden last weekend (3-1) and took a strong start. Controlling midfield with Neto and Esiti, and with Moses Simon, Jérémy Perbet, Daniel Milicevic and Brecht Dejaegere building swift attacks, Anderlecht first escaped a goal but it was Milicevic who broke the deadlock for Ghent on 25 minutes.

AA Gent were on the right track, but one counter-attack was enough for Anderlecht, with in-form top scorer Lucasz Teodorczyk heading home the equaliser just 5 minutes later. It was back to square one for AA Gent, and minutes later Esiti was sent off after a contact with Anderlecht defender Bram Nuytinck. Both clashed as Nuytinck tried a tackle.

The red card was a harsh decision, commentators concluded. AA Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck was furious and the public targeted referee Erik Lambrechts (photo below). When the players returned to the lockers at half-time, there was almost a fight on the pitch.