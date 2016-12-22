Zulte Waregem lost their pole-position last week but bounced back from that disappointment by sending Genk back to Limburg empty-handed. In a disappointing game, Zulte Waregem just needed one goal to do the trick (a Soualiho Meïté header via the post, photo below), as Genk were poorly inspired in attack.

Club Brugge came behind 1-0 at the "Kehrweg" in Eupen, but never panicked and confirmed their first place by scoring 4 later on. Brugge have found the momentum after a very disappointing European campaign (they didn't harvest a single point in their Champions League group with Leicester City) and boast 10 games without a defeat now in the domestic league.

While teams like AA Gent and RC Genk are longing for the winter break to reload the batteries, the Christmas break may come too early for Bruges. There is one day of play left, next Monday and Tuesday, before the winter break and the January transfer window.

In other action, Standard failed to move past Lokeren (1-1) while KV Oostende took the 3 points at KV Kortrijk (0-2). The Blokes of KV Kortrijk are completely adrift and have lost 5 consecutive matches.

The new year will see 9 days of play more (of a total of 30) before Play-off 1 starts in April.