A clay statue has been made for each and every victim of the Great War that fell in Belgium.

The choice of clay as a material refers to the sub-soil in the Westhoek area of West Flanders in which most of the victims fell. The conflict become stuck in the clay, both literally and figuratively.

The statues have been baked in a brick kiln to make them hard and able to stand up to the rain. Here fire has been used for constructive aims, while in the First World War and often since it has been used for the purpose of destruction.