As part of a series of event to mark the centenary of the end of World War I, a new international walking and running event will be held along a course that follows what was the front line around Ieper. The Great Peace Run & Walk will be held on Sunday 6 May.

Participant will be able to choice between a 10km or a 21km course. There will be participants from all the Allied counties. They will pass by iconic monuments and places that played an important part in the events of 1918.

The course of the run and walk starts at the famous Menin Gate and continues through Flanders' Fields, passing by Hill 60 and Hill 62. The walk and run finish on Ieper town square in front of the In Flanders Fields Museum.

Click her for more information about the walk and run.

