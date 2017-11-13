It may appear strange to some that a century after the Battle of Passendale there is still no official death toll.

While there is near certainty about the number of allied fatalities. It is a very different story regarding the number of German troops that were killed in the battle.

There is no overall list of German fatalities. On the German side lists of those killed and missing in action only exist at regimental level.

Some German regiments have published the names of those killed and missing. However, researchers need to wade through the Germany Army archives in order to learn how many troops were killed or listed as missing in the regiments that didn’t compiled lists.

This work is hampered by the fact that some of the German Army’s archive was destroyed during World War II. A definitive figure for German fatalities will always remain an estimate.