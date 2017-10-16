The choice of the title "Silent City meets Living City" was not by chance. The municipality of Zonnebeke has 12,000 residents and there are 12,000 graves at Tyne Cot Cemetery.

12,000 participants were welcome to stand by the grave of a soldier in the cemetery. In the end around 7,000 people took part.

A moment of reflection with a unique soundscape, projections and a light show that opened with a reference to the current issues with refugees in Europe.

All the graves were lit by a single candle. The stories of some of those that had perished were told. The Antwerp Youth Choir sang an acoustic version of Iron Maiden’s ‘Paschendale’.

Another moving part of the ceremony was a rendition of Laurence Binyon’s poem “For the Fallen”. As with many official remembrance events, "Silent City meets Living City" ended with the Last Post.

